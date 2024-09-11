Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait Association sets up a fact-finding committee and suspends two board members against backdrop of a Asian qualifier against Iraq.

RAMALLAH -- An Israeli drone attack on a vehicle near Tulkarm kills three Palestinian persons.

BEIRUT -- Two Lebanese brothers are killed by Israeli occupation on their motorbike in Bayada village, south Lebanon.

LONDON -- France, Germany and the United Kingdom issue a joint statement to the IAEA Board of Governors on Iran's implementation of its nuclear commitments under the JCPoA. (end) gb