Access Pediatric Joins ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub To Improve Pediatric Speciality Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Access improves access to care by connecting patients to pediatric specialists from the comfort of their home

- Dr. Satyanarayan Hegde

GAINESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Access Pediatric is honored to be one of the newest members of the ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub, a group of more than 300 organizations facilitating research findings and future-forward ideas to advance commercialization, affordability, and revolutionary breakthroughs to achieve improved health outcomes for all Americans.

Access Pediatric is a virtual-first, pediatric telehealth platform that connects patients with speciality pediatric physicians, allowing patients to receive expert care in the comfort of their own home, saving time and money.

Access Pediatric improves access to speciality care by delivering cutting-edge technology to patients so they can receive modern and innovative healthcare solutions through a virtual hospital.

“There is a huge scarcity in pediatric speciality care, which is often only found in large cities, leaving those in rural areas with limited options. At Access Pediatric, we have technologies that improve accessibility to speciality care to more patients in a very efficient way,” said Dr. Satyanarayan Hegde, founder and chief medical officer at Access Pediatric.“We are thrilled to join the other members of the ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub in improving health outcomes.”

Access Pediatric was founded in 2023. Based in Gainesville, Florida, speciality pediatric physicians can connect patients across the country with high quality healthcare from the comfort of their home through a virtual-first model.

Brittany Lewis

Access Pediatric

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.