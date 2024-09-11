SPEKTRA, The Next Generation ETG, Receives GLI Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPEKTRA - 6 Numbers , 6 Colors, 36 Unique Combinations , 101 Ways to Win

SPEKTRA represents the future of electronic table games. With 101 ways to win and the largest non-progressive payout in the at 40,000-1

- Joshua Green, COOLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spektra Gaming, LLC proudly announces that the innovative electronic table game SPEKTRA is GLI compliant. This marks an important milestone for Spektra Gaming, ensuring that SPEKTRA meets the industry's stringent regulatory standards.GLI is a globally recognized authority in gaming testing and certification. It is known for its rigorous evaluation processes, ensuring gaming products comply with regulatory requirements and industry standards. With GLI approval, Spektra Gaming is committed to delivering customers a reliable, secure, and dynamic gaming experience.SPEKTRA combines color elements with traditional dice in a unique ETG format. The 36 possible outcomes are brightly displayed on the innovative virtual dice tower. Designed for versatility and ease of play, SPEKTRA promises to enhance the gaming floor with a communal excitement and energy usually reserved for craps and roulette."We are thrilled that SPEKTRA is GLI Compliant," said Joshua Green, COO of Spektra Gaming. "We believe SPEKTRA represents the future of electronic table games. With 101 ways to win and the largest non-progressive payout in the industry at 40,000-1, SPEKTRA will be the new standard in gaming excitement.”Spektra Gaming, LLC sincerely thanks the GLI team for thoroughly evaluating SPEKTRA. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the official website at ( ) for more information about SPEKTRA and its capabilities.SPEKTRA will be unveiled at G2E 2024 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Booth #3420, from October 7 to 10. Visitors are invited to come and experience the game in person.SPEKTRA is Patented and Trademarked.For media inquiries or further information, please get in touch with Joshua Green Listed Below:###**About Spektra Gaming, LLC:**Spektra Gaming provides innovative gaming solutions specializing in electronic table games (ETGs) for the casino industry. Committed to a creative and fun game to play, Spektra Gaming aims to revolutionize the gaming experience with its flagship product, SPEKTRA.**About GLI (Gaming Laboratories International):**Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) is a leading global gaming testing and certification services company. GLI ensures that gaming products meet regulatory standards and provides independent testing services for the gaming industry worldwide.**Website Links:**- [GLI] ( )- [Spektra Gaming] ( )

