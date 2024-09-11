Prime Minister Receives Phone Call Form US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received on Wednesday a phone call from the Chairperson of US House Foreign Affairs Committee, HE Michael McCaul.

They discussed the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The call also dealt with the key regional issues and ways to de-escalate and to support international efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.