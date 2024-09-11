Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- The 79th Session of the UN General Assembly opens in New York under the slogan "Unity in Diversity to Promote Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Everyone and Everywhere".

RAMALLAH -- Five Palestinian citizens were martyred early Wednesday in an carried out by Israeli aircraft targeting a group of citizens in the city of Tubas in the West Bank, the says.

LONDON -- Britain announces a tripartite agreement with the United States and Australia to enhance strategic cooperation and address risks that threaten vital supply chains.

BAGHDAD -- The Iraqi and Iranian governments sign 14 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in several fields. (end) mt