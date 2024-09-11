Kuwait PM Receives European Council Pres.
KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday at Bayan Palace visiting President of the European Council Charles Michel and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, they discussed the relationship between Kuwait and the EU, ways to boost cooperation, issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi. (end)
