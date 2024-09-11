War Update: 131 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 131 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine on Tuesday, September 11.

According to the update, yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and towns and villages, using two missiles, 66 using 94 glide bombs, and 4,761 shelling attacks, including 180 using multiple rocket launchers.

The Russian carried out airstrikes near Hremiach, Pustohorod, Hlukhiv, Richky, Pavlivka, Mykolaivka, Vysoka Yaruha, Kovalivka, Kruhliakivka, Kolesnykivka, Ivanopillia, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Selydove, Yelyzavetivka, Vodiane, Maksymivka, and Odradokamianka.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's aircraft and missile forces and artillery carried out ten strikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated and hit a command post, eight artillery systems, an electronic warfare piece and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff said the enemy continued its assault in the Kharkiv sector, with four combat clashes recorded in the Vovchansk and Hlyboke area.

Some 13 Russian attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian forces stopped the enemy's assault near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 enemy attacks near Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks near Ivano-Darivka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped five attempts by the enemy to break through Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, and Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, carried out nine attacks near Dachne, Toretsk, and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 attacks. The enemy concentrated its efforts on areas near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold back the Russian army near Heorhiivka, Ukrainsk, and Krasnohorivka. In total, the enemy made 29 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses in this sector.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Vuhledar.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out an unsuccessful attack near Mali Shcherbaky.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine lost no positions or territories in the Dnipro River sector. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders.

There were no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups in the Volyn and Polissia sectors. The operational situation had not changed significantly.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, actively using aircraft from Russian territory and shelling border settlements.

