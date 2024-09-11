Faris Wins Bronze At Asian Junior Boxing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's rising star, Faris Ali Al Thani, produced a strong performance to secure the bronze medal at the 2024 ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championship on Monday.

Al Thani earned his spot on the podium after defeating the UAE's Nahyan Al Shebli in the quarter-finals, before facing a tough loss against Ukraine's Vlodimr Darkash in the (+80kg) category.

Speaking about his achievement, Faris said,“I'm really happy to have won this bronze medal and to stand on the podium. I hope to achieve even better results in future events.”

The prestigious tournament held in Al Ain, UAE, from August 27 to September 10, 2024, brought together 462 boxers from 26 countries.

Team Qatar was represented by three boxers: Mohammed Saied Al Marri (43kg category), Abdulaziz Abdulatif (57kg category), and Faris Ali Al Thani (+80kg category).