Aerial Imaging Market Poised To Reach US$ 8.52 Billion By 2030 With A 14.2% CAGR

Aerial Imaging Market

By end user, and forestry segment is projected to lead the global in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in demand for aerial imaging in varied commercial applications, surge in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction & prevention, and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure drive the growth of the global Aerial Imaging Market . However, inaccuracy in image data collection and rise in concerns over cyber-security and data security regarding drones hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for aerial imaging for urban planning and rise in incorporation of augmented reality (AR) with drones present new opportunities in the coming years. The global aerial imaging market size was valued at $2.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.52 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.2%.Request Sample Pages Now:The need for land mapping is growing prominently across the world with Asia-Pacific exhibiting the highest growth rate. The traditional solutions such as, control point method, triangulation, trilateration, compass, transits, metal tapes, and others are proving inefficient for the estimation and planning of land & natural resources. In such scenarios, aerial imaging services have emerged as an effective tool for disaster management, forest & natural resource management, and entertainment projects. The use of technologically advanced mapping software, camera solutions, unmanned vehicles, and sensors reduces the risks associated with cost estimation, wastage of materials, project completion, and conflict resolution during every stage of project management.The key players profiled in this report includeAerial Imaging Productions, LLCBlom Norway ASCooper Aerial Surveys Co.Digital Aerial Solutions (DAS), LLCEagleView Technologies, Inc.Fugro N.V.Global UAV Technologies LtdKucera InternationalLandiscorNearmap Ltd.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:The application of aerial imaging is influenced by its increased implementation across various verticals, surge in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction and prevention, and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure. However, rising concerns over cyber-security and data security in drones and emergence of satellite imagery solutions restricts their adoption.Based on application, the geospatial mapping segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for one-fourth of the global aerial imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because geographical mapping through satellites has a wide range of applications in various sectors such as environmental condition analysis, archaeology, mining study and formation of maps and charts etc. Moreover, the urban planning segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growing activities related with urban planning such as land inspection, identification of population risk and tracking of construction activities and others.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global aerial imaging market, owing to high adoption of aerial imagery among government and military agencies in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period, increase adoption of aerial imaging in various end use sectors in the region.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy Application, the geospatial mapping segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.By end user, agriculture and forestry segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.By platform, the UAV and Drone segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.By region, North America dominated the global aerial imaging market in 2020 in terms of market share.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Commercial Satellite Imaging Market -Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market -Helicopter Simulation Market -Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market -

