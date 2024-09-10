Greenenergybreaks - Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR), Epropulsion Partner To Ensure 'Outstanding Performance' Of New Phantom Boat

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a trailblazer in electric recreational boating, today announced a strategic partnership with ePropulsion, a leader in marine electric propulsion systems and services. Under the partnership, Vision Marine's new Phantom boat, which features an avant-garde design and is made using innovative plastic rotomolding technology, will be fitted with a proven low-voltage electric ePropulsion system, the 6kW Navy 6.0 Evo. The partnership marks the first time a low-voltage ePropulsion powertrain has been integrated into a fully plastic boat. The Phantom debuts at the Miami International Boat Show, following which it will showcase a customized electric ePropulsion powertrain.

“ePropulsion emerges as the ideal partner with its extensive expertise in electric propulsion,” commented Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine.“Vision Marine now presents a tested and dependable solution seamlessly integrated into the Phantom, ensuring outstanding performance. With a low-voltage system powering a fully plastic boat, this partnership offers an effortless and efficient solution for our clientele.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies epitomizes the marine industry's shift towards electric propulsion, offering the pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system. This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in marine propulsion, combining advanced battery packs, inverters, and high-efficiency motors with proprietary software and assembly techniques. Vision Marine's commitment to eco-friendly electric powerboats is reshaping the recreational boating experience, offering higher speeds, longer ranges, and smoother rides than traditional internal combustion engine boats. With a focus on design, innovation, and craftsmanship, Vision Marine continues to redefine recreational boating for a more sustainable future.

IBN