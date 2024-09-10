(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local 1964, International Longshoremen's Association, Local 1964 ILA & Insurance Fund, and Local 1964 ILA Retirement Fund ("Local 1964") have learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain members, plan participants, and dependents.

On May 28, 2024, Local 1964 experienced an encryption event that resulted in a disruption. Upon discovering this encryption, it immediately initiated an investigation of the matter with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity specialists. The investigation determined that certain files stored on our network may have been accessed and acquired without authorization between March 27, 2024 and May 27, 2024. After a thorough review of those files, which concluded on September 3, 2024, Local 1964 determined that certain individuals' information may have been affected.

While Local 1964 has no evidence that the information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, out of an abundance of caution, Local 1964 is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. The potentially affected information may include the following: individuals' names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, health information and health insurance information, and financial account numbers. On September 10, 2024, Local 1964 provided written notification of the incident via US mail to impacted individuals.

Local 1964 has implemented additional measures to enhance network security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. Local 1964 also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Local 1964 has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am – 9pm Eastern and can be reached at 1-877-215-7134.

Local 1964 is located at 11 Teaneck Rd., Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660.

