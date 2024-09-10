Farm To Pet Special Edition Snack Packs Turn Halloween Into HOWL-O-Ween

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Farm to Pet 's all-natural Turkey and Chicken Chips are healthy treats for pets all year, but in October, they get a spook-tacular update! The indie maker of small-batch, single-ingredient treats for dogs and cats is launching its annual collection of Halloween-themed Snack Packs, six-piece treat bags festooned with pet-inspired jack-o-lanterns, cobwebs and witch hats in a self-serve box that's a decoration in itself.

After all, pet Halloween costumes might bring joy to humans, but it's delicious Halloween pet treats that bring canine - and feline! - delight. The Farm to Pet Howl-o-Ween Treat Box is sure to please all parties involved. And with 31 assorted Snack Packs in each prefilled and refillable box, there is enough to treat all the four-legged ghouls and goblins in the vicinity.

Farm to Pet founder Jackson Jones is proud that the company is becoming known for giftable holiday packaging and creative collaborations as well as the premium natural pet treats, dog chews and food toppers they manufacture 100% in-house. Says Jones,“Pets are part of our families, so why not include them in as many festivities as we can and reward them with healthy treats at the same time?”

Unlike humans and Halloween candy, pets can healthily indulge in these nutritious Howl-o-Ween treats. With just 7 calories and 3 percent fat, Turkey and Chicken Chips are a crunchy combination of flavor and nutrition, rich in the protein, B vitamins and essential amino acids dogs and cats need to thrive.

And no sugar rush from these Halloween dog treats, either. As always, Farm to Pet's healthy pet snacks contain ONE ingredient: pure locally-farmed poultry breast with nothing else added, artificial or otherwise. Plus, the company's specialized dehydration process makes its protein chips easy to digest and gentle on pet tummies, even for dogs with sensitive stomachs. Now that's a BOO-tiful Halloween dog treat for your pet !

The decked-out boxes of 31 assorted Chicken Chip and Turkey Chip Snack Packs are available at farmtopettreats for $44.95 while supplies last. Have a big neighborhood, event at a dog park, or a local pet trunk-or-treat? You can add one or two 31-bag refills to keep the paw-ty going. With pet parents smiling at the adorable Halloween box and bag motifs and dog tails wagging at the tasty crunchy treats, wherever the Farm to Pet Howl-o-Ween Treat Box is will be the most pup-ular stop on the route.

Stay connected for other seasonal and special edition treats and launches from Farm To Pet, always dedicated to the company's philosophy that all pets deserve only the best treats.

When Farm To Pet debuted in 2021, they quite literally changed the game in the pet treat industry. Their original 100% pure Chicken Chip treats – always single-ingredient, sustainably sourced, and human-grade – quickly attracted pet and pet parent devotees across the country. Their full range of all-natural, responsibly-produced, US-made healthy pet treats, food toppers and dog chews can be found at farmtopettreats, Amazon or at fine pet food retailers nationwide.

