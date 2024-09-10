Sonamó Announces New Single 'Maria (En La Misión)'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sonamó with the dancers from the new of "Maria (En La Misión)"

A Captivating Fusion of Italian Melodies and Latin Rhythms

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Francisco-based Sonamó has announced the release of their latest single, "Maria (En La Misión)," set to be available on all streaming platforms from October 4th, 2024. This track is the first release from their upcoming album, a project that reflects the diverse musical influences and styles that have come to define Sonamó.

"Maria (En La Misión)" exemplifies the band's approach to blending traditional Italian melodies with contemporary Latin rhythms. The song draws inspiration from the vibrant cultural landscape of San Francisco's Mission District, embodying a unique fusion of Neapolitan and Latino musical traditions.

About the Song

The single is a narrative of cultural integration, reflecting the dynamic mix of communities in the Mission District. Giuseppe Pinto, Sonamó's founder, crafted the piece as an homage to both his Neapolitan roots and his experiences in San Francisco. Sung in Spanish and driven by a reggaeton beat, the track showcases the band's commitment to creating music that resonates across cultural boundaries.

Music Video

In conjunction with the single's release, Sonamó has produced a music video that captures the essence of the Mission District's diverse and colorful atmosphere. The video, filmed on location in the heart of San Francisco, illustrates the themes of love and cultural unity central to the song. An exclusive preview of the video is available to media professionals upon request.

Upcoming Performances

To celebrate the release, Sonamó will be performing "Maria (En La Misión)" at various venues across the Bay Area, starting with a special appearance at 111 Minna Gallery in San Francisco, CA, on Saturday, January 25th, 2025, as part of the Euro Night Party. Additional performance dates will be announced on the band's website.

Availability

"Maria (En La Misión)" will be available for streaming and download on October 4th, 2024, through major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

About Sonamó

Sonamó is known for their distinctive blend of Italian funk, jazz, and Latin rhythms. The band's dynamic performances have made them a fixture in the Bay Area's live music scene, where they continue to push the boundaries of genre and cultural expression.

