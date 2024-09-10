CORCORAN® WELCOMES FIRST FRANCHISE IN RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The newly established Corcoran DeRonja will serve clients throughout the greater Raleigh metropolitan area

Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate, its first franchise in Raleigh, North Carolina, owned and led by Frank DeRonja. The announcement made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of the Corcoran Group ® , demonstrates the brand's consistent advancement and the ongoing significance of the Corcoran® brand in key residential real estate markets.

"I am excited to announce Corcoran's newest affiliate in North Carolina, marking another milestone in our strategic growth," said Liebman. "As the Corcoran brand enters the dynamic Raleigh market, I look forward to seeing Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate build on their remarkable achievements while continuing to deliver the exceptional client service they are known for."

DeRonja Real Estate, now Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate, was founded at the tail end of 2010 by Frank DeRonja following a successful career as an independent real estate agent in the greater Raleigh marketplace. After 7 years of steady development, DeRonja partnered with local industry veteran Amy Butler to help lead the firm as Managing Broker, ultimately spurring the growth of the company and solidifying the brokerage's valuable reputation as a firm filled with professional, knowledgeable, and highly respected agents.

"I am honored for DeRonja Real Estate to be affiliating with Corcoran, one of the finest real estate companies in the world," said DeRonja. "The beautiful and iconic Corcoran branding, paired with the marketing systems, seamless technology suite, and incredible network, is an ideal fit for our firm, aiding our agents to deliver an even higher level of care and support for both our new and repeat clients."

Raleigh sits as a cornerstone of North Carolina's 'Research Triangle,' or simply 'The Triangle,' bolstered by Durham and Chapel Hill, with each city anchored by a top-tier university, North Carolina State University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Regarded as a swiftly growing city, Raleigh is known for its thriving technology, banking, gaming, pharmaceutical, and insurance industries, as well as a fantastic quality of life, that continues to attract new residents.

Housing options across Raleigh are diverse, catering to a wide variety of lifestyles and price ranges. As there are urban hubs, as well as many surrounding suburban and rural areas, consumers can find everything from modern condominiums in the downtown district, to historic homes in established neighborhoods, to newly constructed residences in amenity-filled developments, and one-of-a-kind luxury estates on expansive properties.

"Frank, Amy, and the entire DeRonja Real Estate team have become locally renowned for their collaborative spirit and supportive environment, which is exactly what we look for when establishing a new Corcoran affiliate," said Stephanie Anton, President of the Corcoran Affiliate Network. "Now supported by Corcoran's stellar marketing, innovative tools, and international network, I am confident that Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate will only see further success in their marketplace."

Today, Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate is comprised of 36 highly skilled and experienced agents, as well as numerous professional support staff. Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate will continue to operate out of their existing Raleigh office, centrally located at 911 North West Street in Suite 203.

Since launching in February 2020, the Corcoran® Affiliate Network has grown steadily both domestically and internationally. Last year alone, Corcoran launched new domestic affiliates in Northern California, New Jersey, and Texas, and internationally with Corcoran Magri Properties, based out of Lake Garda and Verona, Italy, as well as with Corcoran Horizon Realty, based out of Ontario, Canada. Most recently, Corcoran welcomed new affiliates in Boston, Massachusetts with Corcoran Property Advisors, and in Portland, Oregon with Corcoran Prime.

