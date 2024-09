Checkers And Rally's Sees Strong Response In Lapsed User Engagement With Mobivity's Connected Rewards™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Checkers Extends Engagement with Mobivity After Seeing 35x Higher Redemption Rates and 54% Re-engagement of Lapsed Customers

PHOENIX and TAMPA, Fla. , Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized reward performance solutions for brands, announced Checkers and Rally's, following its success with Mobivity's Connected RewardsTM, renewed for a third annual term. Through this collaboration, Checkers and Rally's has significantly increased engagement and redemption rates, especially among customers who had not interacted with the brand for over 90 days.

Mobivity's Connected Rewards platform enhances offer and reward performance by linking brand promotions to mobile game downloads and gameplay. This innovative approach has proven highly effective, as consumers who play mobile games tend to transfer their high engagement levels to the brands promoting these games. As a result, Checkers and Rally's have seen impressive improvements in customer re-engagement and offer redemption rates.

Three key data points highlight the success of this partnership:

Offer redemption rates for promotions tied to mobile games were 35x higher than Checkers' standard offer redemption rates.Over half (54%) of the redemptions came from customers who had not engaged with the brand in over 90 days.Subsequent offer redemptions from participating mobile gaming customers increased twofold.

Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers and Rally's, expressed his enthusiasm for the program's performance: "We are thrilled with the consumer engagement improvements through Mobivity's Connected Rewards. Not only have we dramatically increased offer redemption rates, but the ability to re-engage our lapsed customers has impacted overall business performance. Through Mobivity's unique offer reimbursement program, we've funded additional marketing and acquisition efforts without increasing our overall marketing budget."

Over the last year, Checkers customers have received these mobile gaming offers by participating in their text club. Due to the exceptionally positive response from consumers, they will be expanding the program to other channels, most notably through their loyalty app.

"Partnering with Checkers and Rally's has been incredibly rewarding,” said Kim Carlson, COO of Mobivity, who shared her excitement about the ongoing partnership.“The consistent, strong results we've achieved together are a testament to Checkers' innovative disposition and the power of Connected Rewards. Having seen similar results with other QSR and Convenience brands, we're excited to renew our annual partnership to reach new records together."

Mobivity's Connected Rewards platform continues to redefine how brands engage with mobile gaming audiences, driving higher engagement and revenue without additional marketing expenditures. As more brands discover the potential of connecting their offers to mobile games, the opportunities for growth and customer re-engagement are limitless.

About Mobivity

Mobivity's cloud-based Connected RewardsTM technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards by connecting world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brand offers to gameplay in popular mobile games. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game consumers to its broad network of brands. Through Connected Rewards, game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love by playing mobile games. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With almost 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

