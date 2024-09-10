Azerbaijan May Tax Content Monetization On Tiktok
9/10/2024
Fatima Latifova
Negotiations on taxing the revenue generated from content
monetisation on "TikTok" in Azerbaijan are in the final stages,
Azernews reports, citing Fariz Jafarov, the
Executive Director of the Fourth Industrial revolution Analysis and
Coordination Centre (4SIC), as he mentioned this during the panel
discussion titled "Introduction to Digital and Metaverse Economy"
at the "Chain Reaction 2024" forum.
This step aimed at regulating the revenue generated by "TikTok"
users from creating and disseminating content in Azerbaijan is a
crucial part of the country's strategy to shape its modern digital
ecosystem.
"In recent years, Azerbaijan has been actively working to
enhance the competitiveness of national businesses and elevate them
to a new level, providing necessary tools and infrastructure to
support entrepreneurs. The government clearly defines its strategic
goals, which include not only supporting small and medium-sized
enterprises but also creating an effective digital ecosystem. In
this system, data processing centres, storage systems,
cybersecurity, and payment systems that integrate various
organisations play a significant role," he noted.
