Azerbaijan May Tax Content Monetization On Tiktok

Fatima Latifova

Negotiations on taxing the revenue generated from content monetisation on "TikTok" in Azerbaijan are in the final stages, Azernews reports, citing Fariz Jafarov, the Executive Director of the Fourth Industrial Analysis and Coordination Centre (4SIC), as he mentioned this during the panel discussion titled "Introduction to Digital and Metaverse Economy" at the "Chain Reaction 2024" forum.

This step aimed at regulating the revenue generated by "TikTok" users from creating and disseminating content in Azerbaijan is a crucial part of the country's strategy to shape its modern digital ecosystem.

"In recent years, Azerbaijan has been actively working to enhance the competitiveness of national businesses and elevate them to a new level, providing necessary tools and infrastructure to support entrepreneurs. The government clearly defines its strategic goals, which include not only supporting small and medium-sized enterprises but also creating an effective digital ecosystem. In this system, data processing centres, storage systems, cybersecurity, and payment systems that integrate various organisations play a significant role," he noted.