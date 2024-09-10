Medvedev’S Warning: Russia Eyes Submarine Cable Sabotage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman, recently made a startling declaration.



He suggested underwater cables, crucial for global internet, could be legitimate targets for Russian attacks.



This statement followed suspicions of Western involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosion.



Underwater cables are vital for global connectivity. They enable services and economic exchanges across continents.



A recent report highlighted Western countries' vulnerability to such attacks. It noted that disruptions would severely impact internet stability and economic operations worldwide.



Medvedev's remarks reflect growing geopolitical tensions. NATO views these statements and Russian naval activities as credible threats to internet stability.







Analysts urge taking these threats seriously, especially given Russia's past actions. For instance, Russia allegedly interfered with GPS systems, affecting commercial flight routes.



Russia's unique position reduces its reliance on submarine cables. As a massive continental power, it has overland internet connections to Europe and Central Asia.



This geographical advantage decreases Russia's vulnerability to cable disruptions. Consequently, it might be more willing to compromise similar structures in other nations.



Russia's potential targeting of these cables involves complex motivations. These include retaliation, strategic dominance, and psychological warfare.



Such actions could be part of a "grey zone" campaign. This strategy aims to destabilize adversaries without resorting to outright warfare.



This strategic stance towards underwater cables is a major concern for global security analysts.a



Potential disruptions could significantly impact international trade, security, and information exchange.



Therefore, heightened protective measures and international cooperation are crucial to safeguard these vital assets.



