Scope Of Humanitarian Aid Sent Gaza People Expanded-JHCO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.5 (Petra) - Secretary General of Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), Dr. Hussein Shebli, said a total of 391,293 various food parcels were sent to the Gaza Strip since October 7 so far and 1,972,851 ready-to-eat meals.In a statement Thursday, Shebli added that a total of 40,813 parcels were sent to the strip, in addition to dispatching 34,816 relief packages, 46,139 blankets, 12,740 mattresses and 12,155 tents.As for medical supplies and medicines, he noted 1,658 tonnes were sent, in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army to the official bodies operating in the coastal enclave.Shebli pointed out that the JHCO has been working since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza to expand the scope of humanitarian aid sent to the Gaza people on a daily basis, adding that this effort is a responsibility to secure the various and diverse needs of the strip's people.