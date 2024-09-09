Upgrade To A Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Bike & Save $1,300!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Guaranteed $1,300 trade-in on a range of e-bikes from brands such as Aventon, Rad Power, Pedego, Trek, Giant, Specialized and others.

BRACKLEY, England, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team today announced a new n+ trade-in

program that offers customers a $1,300 credit toward a new

Mercedes-AMG Petronas e-bike for any qualified e-bike trade-in. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team bike lineup includes the Rallye Edition e-bike ($7500), Track Edition e-bike ($5,500), the non-powered Urban Edition ($5,500), and the luxurious non-powered Road Edition ($12,000).

Comprehensive information on the trade-in program is here .

Starting immediately, customers can trade in e-bikes from Aventon, Rad Power, Pedego, Trek, Giant, Specialized and others through the n+ bikes website . Qualified trade-ins will receive a $1,300 credit toward the purchase of a new Mercedes-AMG Petronas bicycle or e-bike. This offer underscores a commitment to making high-performance mobility more accessible while promoting sustainability through the refurbishment and reuse of bikes.

For more than three-quarters of a century, Formula One® racing has been a platform for developing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled innovation. The new 2024 Mercedes-AMG F1 e-Bike range is the most advanced in the world and embodies Formula One® innovation. The new range of two e-bikes seamlessly integrates racing-inspired technologies into high-powered Rallye and Track editions.

Drawing direct inspiration from the high-octane world of motorsport, the standout Mercedes-AMG F1 Rallye Edition features a German-made, semi-automatic pinion gearbox that mirrors the swift, precise gear changes of modern race cars. This allows riders to shift gears electronically in just 0.2 seconds, enhancing speed and efficiency and the ability to shift under load while climbing steep terrain.

Emphasizing the critical importance of safety in motor racing, the new e-bike range includes an innovative Bluetooth-equipped smart helmet. This helmet not only features integrated lighting for visibility-headlights, brake lights, and turn indicators-but it is also connected to the e-bike to clearly signal braking and turning intentions clearly to other users on the road. In the event of a mishap, the bike's smart technology sends an automatic alert to pre-designated contacts, providing peace of mind for both riders and their loved ones.

To enhance rider interaction with the bike, the cockpit on the two e-bike models boast a large 5.5" high-definition display embedded in the handlebars, reducing distractions and allowing riders to maintain their focus on the road ahead.

Mirroring F1®'s shift towards sustainability, the range of e-bikes are powered by a 720Wh dual battery system that will power the bike for as far as 60 miles (100 km). A 'hot-swap' capability allows for extended journeys without lengthy recharging stops.

For those interested in integrating motorsport-inspired technology into their daily travels, and taking advantage of this incredible trade-in offer, the n+ Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team invites you to visit

nplusbikes and

Upway .

Press Contact

Mark Riedy

[email protected]

+1 415 302 2923

About n+

We believe micromobility will go the same way as the motor vehicle over the last 120 years, inspiring the creation of famous marques such as the Ford Mustang, Mercedes-AMG, McLaren F1 – iconic performance cars from brands that were motivated by a passion for driving performance. Our mission is the same - to develop micromobility products that are fast and fun. n+ downstreams motorsport innovation to micromobility. We partner with World Championship-winning Formula One Teams to apply the latest in drivetrains, electrification, composites, and components to create a new high-performance micromobility segment.

SOURCE n+