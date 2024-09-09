Arab League Urges Denmark To Recognize Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad AbulGheit urged Monday that Denmark follows the steps of other European countries and recognize the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

During their meeting in Cairo, AbulGheit emphasized to Lars Rasmussen, the Danish Foreign Minister, that such recognition will pave the way to establishing the two-state solution, the Arab League said in a statement.

The two officials also discussed means to elevate bilateral relations between the two nations in areas of mutual interest, the statement continued.

AbulGheit expressed his gratitude, the statement said, for Denmark's consistent support of the Palestinian cause and voiced his confidence that Denmark will advocate for peace and security in the Arab region, especially as it now serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Rasmussen, on his part, reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Arab related issues, noting that one of Denmark's key foreign policy goals is to enhance ties with Arab nations across various fields. (end)

