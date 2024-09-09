Gentile Venues & Catering And Clickspace Partner To Launch Le Un A Rooftop Event Space For Montreal's Business Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1 Chabanel in Montreal's renowned district

Le Un- Event Space at 1 Chabanel

Elegant garden-inspired setup at Le Un event space

- Bobby GentileMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ClickSpace , in collaboration with Gentile Venues & Catering, is proud to announce the opening of Le Un , a stunning new rooftop event space located in the heart of Montreal's historic fashion district within District Central's iconic One Chabanel building. Situated at the intersection of Chabanel and St. Laurent, this 15,000 sq. ft. space offers breathtaking, panoramic views of the city.Le Un is divided into three distinct event spaces that can be rented separately or together, depending on the occasion and guest list. The venue includes a 7,500 sq. ft. open-air terrace for outdoor events, a lounge, and an inner terrace equipped with a transparent tent, creating an elegant, three-season space perfect for celebrations under the stars.Le Un was conceived to serve as a gateway to Montreal's entrepreneurial landscape, embodying One Chabanel's work-play philosophy. Just an elevator ride away from ClickSpace, Montreal's renowned start-up community, and its trusted partner, the logistics and fulfillment center 3DM, Le Un is ideal for impactful corporate events, conventions, team-building activities, dynamic business meetings, innovative tech gatherings, product launches, press conferences and more. Its elegant design can also serve as the backdrop for more formal, personal events such as weddings."We are proud to open our doors to innovators and changemakers to gather under the same sky. This is a unique event space for Montreal's business community and welcoming to all. We are committed to the city's entrepreneurs and want to provide them with a space to celebrate their milestones, gather together, and exchange big ideas," said Margaux Chetrit, managing director of ClickSpace.To date, Le Un has hosted two editions of Ladies Who Launch, the annual luncheon for women entrepreneurs by ClickSpace and Scotiabank Women Initiative, as well as a fashion retrospective by famed Quebecois designer Jean-Claude Poitras, a movie under the stars, and Buffalo Jeans' fashion show within the framework of Montreal's Semaine de La Mode."The versatility and views of this space attracted us and made it a gem we felt compelled to add to our portfolio of venues," said Bobby Gentile, founder of Gentile Venues & Catering. "Our flexible floorplans, gourmet culinary offerings, and professional staff promise memorable events for everybody and every occasion; and we are proud to have inaugurated Le Un with a most successful rooftop wedding on August 17th. We've hosted two more beautiful weddings this past weekend, on August 31st and September 1st."Le Un is currently accepting event bookings for fall 2024 and May to October of 2025.About ClickSpace:ClickSpace is a digital and physical community where e-commerce businesses come to receive the support they need to succeed at every stage of their growth. Born into the heart of District Central, ClickSpace was built to better serve Montreal's established and growing e-commerce businesses. Its state-of-the-art facilities were designed to offer end-to-end solutions for entrepreneurs under one roof, including flexible office and co-working space, storage, a podcast and content creation studio, order fulfillment and logistics, as well as a collection of partner services. To learn more, visit enAbout Gentile Venues & Catering:Gentile Venues & Catering is intent on providing those who place their trust in us, a relationship that goes far beyond just preparing food for their guests. Our aim is to provide a service and guidance that will help stitch together every element they need to create the experience they've dreamed of.Gentile Venues & Catering offers unique venues in and around Montreal, as well as sophisticated catering services.

