Match Group Names Sean Edgett Chief Legal Officer & Secretary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group today announced the appointment of Sean Edgett as Chief Officer & Secretary, effective September 23. Edgett was previously Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Twitter, Inc., where he spent over a decade in various executive legal roles, and is currently the Chief Legal Officer & Secretary of UPSIDE Foods, Inc., a private food company.

At Match Group, Edgett will lead the legal team and functions across the portfolio. He will be relocating to Los Angeles and will report directly to Bernard Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Match Group.

"Welcoming Sean to our leadership team is a crucial step for Match Group as we tackle the challenges of the rapidly changing technology landscape," said Bernard Kim, Match Group CEO. "Sean's deep legal expertise, honed through his leadership roles at Twitter and UPSIDE Foods, where he oversaw critical functions including regulatory affairs, intellectual property, corporate governance, and public policy, makes him an invaluable addition. I am confident that his strategic vision and commitment to excellence will not only strengthen our legal framework but also propel us forward as an industry leader in connecting people around the world."

"I'm thrilled to join Match Group at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry," said Sean Edgett. "Match Group's mission of connecting people globally through innovative technology is inspiring, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to navigate the evolving legal landscape and help drive the next chapter of growth."

About Sean Edgett

Sean Edgett has been Chief Legal Officer & Secretary of UPSIDE Foods, Inc., a private food technology company, since April 2023. Previously, Sean was Senior Vice President & General Counsel of Twitter, Inc. Sean joined Twitter in August 2012 and was its General Counsel from February 2018 until October 2022, previously holding various executive legal roles overseeing Twitter's IPO, M&A, governance, employment, and intellectual property, and overseeing public policy, trust and safety, and compliance in an acting executive capacity. Sean was Director of Legal at NetApp, Inc.

from October 2010 until August 2012, where he handled legal matters for M&A, strategic investments, corporate finance, and public offerings.

Sean was a corporate lawyer at Latham & Watkins from 2005 to 2010, and a litigator at Akin Gump from 2003 until 2005. Sean has a B.A. in Cognitive Science and a B.A. in Psychology from University of California San Diego, and a J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, PairsTM, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

