Hyper Launches Three Hyperjuice® Qi2 Wireless Charging Stands For The New Iphone 16 Delivering 2X Faster Charging

HYPER ® , a trailblazer in charging and connectivity solutions for nearly 20 years, today announced its latest innovation in wireless charging technology, the HyperJuice Qi2 wireless charging solutions . Designed for tech enthusiasts, Apple® users, iPhone® owners, and world travelers, this new lineup features cutting-edge Qi2 for two-times faster wireless charging anywhere.

HYPER's next-generation HyperJuice Qi2 lineup for iPhone 16 perfectly blends 2x faster charging and wireless Qi2 technology with portable convenience.

Barry Miller, Vice President and General Manager at Hyper says, "We're thrilled to launch our next-generation

HyperJuice Qi2 lineup, perfectly blending fast-charging, wireless Qi2 technology with portable convenience. It's the ideal solution for our core Apple fans who demand speed, efficiency, and versatility from their charging solutions, whether at home or traveling the globe."

Charge Two-Times Faster with HyperJuice Qi2 Technology

HyperJuice Qi2 wireless charging solutions deliver up to 15W of power, allowing users to charge their Qi2-enabled devices at twice the previous speed of the first generation 7.5W Qi protocol. The Qi2's magnetic alignment ensures that the charging coils are perfectly aligned, boosting efficiency and minimizing heat generation. This innovative use of magnets not only optimizes energy usage but also protects battery life, keeping users powered and ready.

HyperJuice Qi2 Wireless Charging Stands Collection Coming in October 2024

HyperJuice® Next Qi2 4-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand

Hyper's best-selling wireless charger is back with a significant upgrade. This compact and portable stand features a slim, foldable design with multiple viewing angles, ideal for any workspace or journey.



Wireless Qi2 iPhone charging up to 15W

Wirelessly charge four devices simultaneously

Portable, slim, and foldable design

Made for Apple Watch®

Recycled materials

Multiple viewing angles

45W power adapter & global travel adapters included

Two ways to power: DC or USB-C Charge all Qi-compatible devices, from AirPods® to AndroidTM phones

Availability: (October 2024) Sign up to be among the first to purchase

MSRP: $159.99

HyperJuice® Qi2 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand

Wirelessly charge up to three devices with this innovative, compact design, ideal for easy packing, desktop, or bedside charging.



Wireless Qi2 iPhone charging up to 15W

Charge three devices simultaneously

Portable, compact design

Made for Apple Watch®

Multiple viewing angles Charge all Qi-compatible devices, from AirPods to Android phones

Availability: (October 2024) Sign up to be among the first to purchase

MSRP: $119.99

HyperJuice® Qi2 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand

Featuring the latest Qi2 technology, this sleek and portable charging stand includes a kickstand for easy viewing angles anywhere.



Wireless Qi2 iPhone charging up to 15W

Charge two devices simultaneously

Travel-friendly and compact design

Made for Apple Watch

Built-in kickstand Charge all Qi-compatible devices, from AirPods to Android phones

Availability: (October 2024) Sign up to be the first to purchase

MSRP: $99.99

New iPhone 16 Announcement Sale: 20% Off HyperJuice GaN Chargers and Power Banks for the New iPhone 16 (9/9 – 9/16/2024)

Hyper has the solutions you need to ensure your new iPhone 16 remains charged at lightning-fast speeds while effortlessly connecting to a 4K external monitor for seamless content viewing. Use code IPHONE20 at checkout and get 20% off.

HyperDrive USB-C to HDMI 4K60Hz Cable (8ft/2.5m)

An all-in-one solution to seamlessly display 4K60Hz video straight from a

USB-C device to a HDMI monitor, for enhanced video editing, streaming, gaming, and more.

HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

Portable power on-the-go with the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger, designed for the new Apple iPhone (iPhone 12 and newer models). This innovative power bank features a secure magnetic attachment, allowing for quick and convenient charging, anywhere.



HyperJuice 245W USB-C Power Bank

The HyperJuice 245W battery pack, with a capacity of 27,000mAh, can charge a 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) up to 1.3 times or an iPhone 15 about 4.5 times. It's also airline-approved for carry-on baggage.

HyperJuice Next USB-C GaN Travel Chargers

The HyperJuice USB-C GaN Chargers can power up to four devices simultaneously with its three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing you to fast charge your laptop, phone, tablet, or headphones. It has everything you need for global travel, thanks to its compact design and included travel and C8 adapters.

HyperDrive USB-C to USB-C Cable (6ft / 2M)

The

HyperDrive USB-C to USB-C Cable is a high-performance, durable braided cable designed for fast charging and data transfer for the new iPhone 16.

HyperJuice USB-C and Lightning Hybrid Silicone Cable (1.5m/5ft)

The only cable you need for all your USB-C and Lightning charging demands. Made from premium, soft-touch, tangle-resistant silicone, its unique 2-in-1 design includes both USB-C and Lightning connectors, offering the convenience of two cables in one.

Information and Product Samples Available

About HYPER

Celebrating nearly 20 years of enabling creators and innovators to Go Beyond, HYPER specializes in delivering cutting-edge tech and mobile accessories to creative professionals with its award-winning lineup of power, connectivity, mobility, and desktop solutions.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, HYPER's tech solutions are groundbreaking "world's firsts" that inspire the trailblazer in all of us. Enabling you to disrupt the status quo, break down walls, and do whatever it takes to Go Beyond your wildest dreams.

Learn more about HYPER and its innovative products, visit

hypershop , like or follow us on Instagram , and

LinkedIn .

Prices, dates, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. ©2024 Hyper. Hyper,

HyperJuice, and EcoSmart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and certain other countries. iPad, iPhone, and MacBook are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries. Qi is a trademark of Wireless Power Consortium, Inc. USB-C is a registered trademark of USB Implementers. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

