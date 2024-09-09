Enact Celebrates 10 Years Of Solar And Energy Business Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enact has Revolutionized the Solar Purchase and Ownership Journey for and Commercial Clients in Partnership With Installers.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enact Solar , the award-winning intelligent digital revolutionizing the way solar and storage projects are planned, implemented and overseen is celebrating 10 years of business growth and solidifies its standing as a leading solar provider.Enact's solar and storage software platform launched in California by CEO, Deep Chakraborty and Head of Products, Manasij Kar in 2014, has now expanded its reach to users in over 35 countries. Enact not only assists homeowners and businesses in purchasing solar and storage systems but also provides solar installers with an all-in-one cloud software solution for designing and managing projects.Enact provides custom solar and energy solutions for homeowners and businesses to help simplify their transition to clean energy. Enact energy advisors leverage Enact's advanced software to design tailored solar energy systems to ensure optimal efficiency and savings. Post installation, Enact technology ensures that the solar panels and the energy storage systems operate efficiently. The software tracks, analyzes, and reports both recent and historical performance, allowing users to monitor the production and consumption of solar-generated electricity.The Enact technology platform has also greatly increased project design and sales teams' productivity at small and medium-sized solar companies all across the world. Mitigating the need for many different technologies to accomplish the same task, Enact now enhances customer service and offers transparency to the end-user by streamlining post-install operations and maintenance for project fleets.“Simplifying the customer journey is crucial as millions of customers purchase onsite solar for their residences and commercial buildings. Enact's independent platform has merged with all major solar equipment and energy storage OEMs over the last ten years, increasing choice and transparency during the purchasing process and making it easier for owners to obtain long-term maintenance from their installers,” said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of Enact.“Renewable Energy is going through a customer revolution, as solar-powered electricity is now used to power not just homes, but also electric cars. The dependability of solar systems, backed by technology, becomes even more crucial.”Notable 10 Year Milestones Include:. 500+ solar companies in 30+ countries have used Enact's design and proposal platform.. Enact has processed over $12 billion in project proposals since its inception.. Consumer Asset fleet on Enact's platform, generates 53 million kWH of renewable energy and 95 million MT of CO2.. The Enact team has grown to ~80 employees, living in 6 countries and 25 cities.Next phase of Business Growth and Technology Enhancements:. Enhancement of software and service offerings for commercial clients across the U.S. and several international markets.. Expansion into key markets such as Europe and Middle East, to broaden its consumer-facing products and services in those regions.. Enact's solar monitoring software optimized for end-users with the addition of analytics, data services and maintenance alerts to improve the customer ownership experience.. Introduction of Enact Summit Series, a new initiative to train solar professionals through in-person and online events. The summits will cover topics such as energy storage and EV charging, case studies and presentations from leading renewable energy experts and manufacturers. Enact Summits will take place in . North America and various international markets.Enact will exhibit at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California, the largest solar and energy storage event in North America, from September 9-12, 2024. Enact will showcase updated features of its two-sided solar platform for installers, homeowners and commercial projects. Visit Enact at booth E10044 at the Anaheim Convention Center.About EnactEnact's award-winning software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy globally. Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership journey, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals. Enact also enables thousands of professionals in over 25 countries to sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance.

