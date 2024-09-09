(MENAFN- Great Place To Work) ‘Best Workplaces in Asia™ List for the year 2024’



[Gulf Cooperation Countries August 29, 2024 – Great Place to Work® Middle East has announced its Best Workplaces in Asia™ for 2024. The list is based on confidential survey data, with over 2.7 million individual responses representing the experiences of nearly 6.9 million employees from across the region. Employees reported their experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership, and these rankings are based on that feedback.



Companies on the list in 2024 have higher numbers of employees who report a positive experience at work compared to the typical workplace in Asia. When companies build high levels of trust with employees, they are more likely to be prepared for disruption — including the rise of generative AI.



In a market survey of more than 7,000 employees across Asia and the Middle East, Great Place To Work found that less than half of employees (49%) say their organization is training them on the risks and benefits of using AI tools at work and only 46% said their employer was investing in training them on AI tools.



“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies prove that investing in people can lead to better outcomes for business and better outcomes for the planet.”





"Commenting on this year’s Best Workplaces in Asia™ list, Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said:

The winners from the Middle East who have made it to the list of Best Workplaces in Asia are a shining example of what can be achieved when organizations prioritize their employees' well-being and happiness. We are proud to recognize their achievements and look forward to seeing them continue to set a high standard for workplace culture across the region."





However, at the Best Workplaces™, 89% of employees report that their company celebrates people who try new ways of doing things — 20 points higher than the 69% of employees who said the same at typical workplaces in Qatar.





