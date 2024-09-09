Celebrate National Peanut Day With The Exclusive Release Of PLANTERS® Special Reserve Peanuts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exclusive, limited-edition peanuts available September 13

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Peanut Day on Sept. 13, the makers of the PLANTERS® brand are thrilled to announce the launch of PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts. These limited-edition peanuts are specially grown, hand-cooked and seasoned to perfection, catering to the discerning palate of true peanut connoisseurs.

Harvested on less than 150 acres under the sun-soaked fields of Virginia, PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts are cultivated to be considerably larger than the standard peanut. These unique nuts, complete with their natural red skin, offer a balanced flavor profile of salt, crunch and creaminess, making them the epitome of premium snacking.

"We are excited to offer this exclusive product to our loyal fans and to honor the long-standing legacy of MR. PEANUT®," said Kate Coombs, brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. "PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts embody the pinnacle of quality and taste, and we are delighted to celebrate National Peanut Day with such a premium offering."

Peanut aficionados and MR. PEANUT® enthusiasts can mark this rare occasion by acquiring PLANTERS® Special Reserve in an exquisite collector's edition box. Available exclusively at

mrpeanutspecialreserve for $19.06 - a nod to the year the PLANTERS® brand was founded - these peanuts are destined to become a treasured keepsake. Sales begin at 9 a.m. (EDT) on National Peanut Day, Sept. 13, while supplies last.

To allow more peanut fans to take advantage of the PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts, a limited quantity of canisters will also be available at Walmart and Amazon , with a suggested retail price of $9.98.

For more information about PLANTERS® products, MR. PEANUT® and the limited-edition PLANTERS® Special Reserve collection, visit

Planters .

About the Planters® Brand

Founded in 1906 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the Planters® brand has been the ultimate snacking solution for consumers for over a century with a vast portfolio of peanuts, snackable nut mixes, seeds, cheez curls, cheez balls, and so much more. No matter what you're craving - salted, unsalted, dry roasted, honey roasted, whole nuts, half nuts, peanuts, cashews, mixed nuts - Planters® products have you covered. The Planters® brand, which has been owned by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL ) since 2021, is also home to the beloved Mr. Peanut® character, who is currently touring the salty streets of America in his world-famous NUTmobile. Fans of the Planters® brand can request the world's largest peanut on wheels by submitting a request at plantersnutmobile/request. For more information on all Planters® products, visit planters.

About Hormel Foods - Inspired People. Inspired Food

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods .

