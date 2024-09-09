Musk denies report of revenue-sharing deal between Tesla X.ai

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has refuted claims that his artificial intelligence startup, X.ai, is negotiating a revenue-sharing deal with Tesla, his electric vehicle company. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Tesla was purportedly set to license AI models from X.ai to enhance its fully autonomous driving technology, and in return, share a portion of the generated revenue with the AI startup. The report suggested that this arrangement would also involve X.ai contributing to other Tesla innovations, including a voice assistant for its electric and software for the humanoid robot, Optimus.



Musk responded to the article via his social media platform X, labeling the report as "inaccurate." He clarified that while Tesla has benefited from insights gained through discussions with X.ai engineers, there is no necessity for Tesla to license X.ai's technology. Musk emphasized that Tesla's advancements in autonomous driving do not require additional licensing from X.ai, contrary to the report's implications.



The report had also indicated that X.ai executives had proposed an equal split of Tesla's full self-driving revenue, but Musk dismissed these claims. Since its launch last year, X.ai has been positioned as a competitor to other AI firms like OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft. This has fueled concerns that X.ai might siphon resources away from Tesla, impacting the automaker's primary focus.



MENAFN09092024000045015682ID1108651313