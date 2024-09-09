Venezuelan Forces End Siege At Argentine Embassy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuelan forces concluded their siege at the Argentine embassy, reinstating power and providing refuge to six opposition members inside.



Local broke the story, later confirmed by President Lula da Silva's allies. Brazil has managed the embassy since Argentine diplomats were expelled by the Chavista regime.



The Venezuelan news portal Efecto Cocuyo reported on the power restoration and asylum seekers.



Nicolás Maduro's administration had revoked Brazil's guardianship over the embassy on Saturday, sparking regional criticism.



Despite tensions, Brasília affirmed its continued stewardship until Argentina appoints a new representative in Caracas.



The blockade began Friday evening, worsening the situation for the six individuals seeking refuge. Among them was a key figure from María Corina Machado's opposition campaign.



Pedro Urruchurtu Noselli, an asylum-seeker since March 20th, shared photos of masked, armed men on Instagram.







He noted the 24-hour siege and power outage, raising concerns from the Brazilian government.



Meanwhile, Edmundo González, Maduro's election challenger, arrived in Spain after receiving political asylum.



European authorities confirmed he sought refuge at the Dutch embassy in Caracas after the election. He later moved to the Spanish mission before leaving Venezuela with safe conduct.



Venezuela's political crisis has deepened since the July elections, with Chavista-controlled authorities declaring Maduro the winner.



The opposition and regional leaders immediately challenged this decision, launching a website to publish election records. They claim these records prove González's victory in the popular vote.



Pressure mounts on Maduro to release these records, but no action has been taken yet.



This situation highlights Venezuela's ongoing struggle for democracy and its impact on regional diplomacy.

MENAFN09092024007421016031ID1108650942