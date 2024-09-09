Venezuelan FM cancels Brazil’s role to represent Argentina's interests in nation

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Venezuelan Foreign Yvan Gil announced that Brazil will no longer be able to represent Argentina's interests in Venezuela. This decision follows allegations that the Brazilian mission in Venezuela was involved in planning "terrorist activities." According to the statement, the embassy was accused of being part of a plot to carry out "assassination attempts" against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.



The Venezuelan has provided evidence suggesting that certain individuals within the Brazilian embassy were engaged in these malicious activities, prompting the severe diplomatic response. The decision reflects escalating tensions between Venezuela and several countries that have been critical of its political situation and electoral processes.



Additionally, Venezuela's National Electoral Council recently declared Nicolás Maduro the winner of the presidential elections held on July 29. Following this declaration, Venezuela has urged several countries, including Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay, to withdraw their diplomatic staff from the country. This request was made in response to what Venezuela considers as "interference" in its internal affairs by these nations.



The move to cut diplomatic ties with Brazil and the demand for other countries to pull their staff highlights the increasing diplomatic isolation of Venezuela amid ongoing international scrutiny and criticism of its domestic policies and electoral practices.

MENAFN09092024000045015839ID1108650890