At 6Gsymposium, Interdigital To Lead Crucial Discussions On Emerging Use Cases And Avenues Towards 6G Profitability

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, and AI research and development company, announced its return to the 6GSymposium alongside partners Northeastern University Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things, Next G Alliance, and host 6GWorld. InterDigital is a founding partner of the 6GSymposium, which is now in its fifth year. The 2024 Fall Symposium focuses on“Crucial Conversations” and invites leaders in technology, policy, and business to discuss the fundamental issues facing 6G development, including the value it can create and where it is best applied.



The 6GSymposium will take place in Washington, D.C. on September 23 - 24 and will feature executive and expert panel discussions with industry leaders, including InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj and Head of Wireless Labs Milind Kulkarni. Doug Castor, InterDigital's Senior Director and Head of Wireless Research will introduce a keynote session exploring the most compelling use cases for the 'next G' and participate in a panel exploring the global standards ushering in new wireless capabilities and services.

The following details InterDigital's participation in the Symposium.

Monday, September 23

What's The Most Compelling Use Case for the Next G? 1:00 – 2:00

InterDigital's Doug Castor will introduce this keynote conversation featuring perspectives from FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, Nokia President of Bell Labs Core Research Peter Vetter, ATIS VP of Technology Policy and Government Affairs David Young, and TIA CEO David Stehlin on the possible avenues to make 6G more likely to be important and useful to end users. More here .

How Do We Make the 6G Transformation Profitable? 3:30 – 4:30

In a panel discussion exploring the avenues to ensure the 5G to 6G transition is one of technical and commercial growth, InterDigital's Rajesh Pankaj will share insights on the role of innovation and standardization to enhance the ROI for 6G and will speak alongside industry executives including Rakuten Symphony CMO Geoff Hollingworth, Accenture Cloud First Chief Strategy Officer Jefferson Wang, and Echostar CTO Eben Albertyn. The panel will be moderated by More with Mobile Founder Ken Figueredo. More here .

Tuesday, September 24

New Features to Enable New Markets 11:30 – 1:00

The success of a 6G-era cellular market is likely to demand new services that have not been seen in prior generations and will depend on key technology enablers for growth. In this session, InterDigital's Milind Kulkarni will share his expertise on emerging 6G features and capabilities, alongside industry experts Diane Rinaldo, Executive Director of the Open RAN Policy Coalition, Ray Dolan, CEO of Cohere Technologies, and Mark Kahn, Senior Fellow and Principal Investigator for 5G.Mil at Lockheed Martin. The discussion will be moderated by Ian Wong, Senior Director in the Office of the CTO at Viavi. More here .

A Global Next G: Global Standards, Global Services? 2:45 – 3:30

While institutions like the ITU and 3GPP present a global standards framework to usher in new generations of communications capabilities, countries around the world are exploring distinct agendas and avenues to leverage the possibilities of a 'global' 6G. InterDigital's Doug Castor, Co-Chair of the ATIS Next G Alliance Steering Group, will join Bharat 6G Alliance Board Member Kiran Kuchi, Director of NICT's Beyond 5G Design Initiative Kentar Ishizu, and ITRI Research Consultant Mitch Tseng in this discussion moderated by SNS-JU Head of Programmes Javier Albares. More here .



The full 6GSymposium agenda and registration details can be found here .



