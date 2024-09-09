UN Official Affirms Need To Support Reconciliation, Hold Elections In Libya
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, affirmed the need to support reconciliation process, transitional justice, and holding elections in Libya.
This came during a meeting the UN official held with deputies in the Libyan Presidential Council Abdullah Al Lafi and Musa Al Koni.
According to a statement issued by the media Office of the Presidential Council, the meeting discussed the latest political developments in Libya, ways to push forward the political process, and the efforts to reach consensual solutions between all Libyan parties through a comprehensive national dialogue aims at reaching a political settlement to ends the crisis, in addition to topics related to local governance, financial expenditure management and national reconciliation.
Libya was scheduled to hold presidential and legislative elections in December 2021, but they were postponed indefinitely due to differences between political parties.
