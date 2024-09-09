GOAT Box Office Collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's Movie Well Into ₹100 Crore Club, Pulls ₹34.20 Crore On Sunday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) GOAT collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), saw a nearly 3 per cent increase in its collection on Sunday (September 8), minting an estimated ₹34.20 crore at the week end, as per data on Sacnilk.

Overall, the movie has joined the '100 Crore Club' earning an estimated ₹137.2 crore total since release, as per Sacnilk.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a social post on X (formerly Twitter), had said Sunday would be“crucial, especially in mass-market regions, where the needs to pick up steam. A noticeable upturn in these pockets could stabilize the *extended weekend* performance.”

On Day 4, GOAT movie earned a total of ₹34.20 crore, of this the majority of ₹30 crore came from Tamil language screenings, followed by ₹2.7 crore from Hindi, and ₹1.5 crore from Telugu, as per the data estimates.

Further, since release, the movie has gained an estimated ₹121.05 crore from Tamil audiences, followed by estimated ₹8.3 crore in Hindi and estimated ₹7.85 crore from Telugu, for a total of ₹137.2 crore, data showed.

GOAT movie had an overall 71.39 per cent occupancy during Tamil screenings on Sunday (September 8). Of this, morning shows had 61.65 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows had 78.03 per cent, evening shows had 77.93 per cent, and night shows had 67.96 per cent audiences.

Further, for Hindi screenings on September 8, the theatres saw 24.55 per cent overall occupancy. Of this, morning shows had 10.37 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows had 25.90 per cent, evening shows had 35.42 per cent, and night shows had 26.50 per cent audiences.

And in Telugu screenings on Sunday, cinema goers filled 21.66 per cent overall occupancy. Of this, morning movie shows had 15.72 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows had 24.99 per cent, evening shows had 23.84 per cent, and night shows had 22.09 per cent audiences.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, The Greatest of All Time or GOAT is an action thriller movie.

Besides Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar (with pseudo name 'Thalapathy Vijay'), the star cast features Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj and Yogi Babu in significant roles.