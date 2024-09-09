Three Houses Damaged In Fire Incident In Srinagar's Noorbagh

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least three residential houses were damaged in an early morning blaze at Noorbagh area of Srinagar city on Monday, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that an early morning blaze at Noor Bagh, Srinagar, damaged at least three residential houses while the fire was brought under control later.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the fire, which reportedly started around 7 AM, damaged three residential houses. The flames have been controlled now, and the rescue operation by F&ES has been completed.

He added that, as per initial reports, no loss of life or injuries were reported, while more details about the cause of the fire are under investigation.