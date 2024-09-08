Top Events Of The Day: Apple To Unveil Iphone 16 At Glowtime Event And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events of the Day: Prime Narendra Modi will meet Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss key bilateral relations. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, India's second-largest housing finance NBFC, opens its much-anticipated for subscription. In the tech world, Apple is set to launch its highly awaited 16 series during the 'It's Glowtime' event.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince set to meet PM Modi on official visit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for his first official visit, is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, September 9. Their discussions are expected to cover a broad range of bilateral cooperation between India and the UAE. In addition to meeting the Prime Minister, the Crown Prince will call on President Droupadi Murm and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.



| IPO Frenzy: 13 public issues, 8 listings to keep primary market busy next weekRahul Gandhi in Washington, DC, for key interactions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Washington, DC, for his first international trip since assuming the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. During his visit, scheduled for today, he will engage with influential think tanks and address the National Press Club. His visit is seen as a key moment for international outreach as he continues to strengthen his global political engagements.

Apple set to launch new iPhone 16 in tomorrow's 'It's Glowtime' event

Apple Inc. is gearing up for its much-awaited 'It's Glowtime' special event on September 9, where the company is expected to unveil its iPhone 16 series and the Apple Watch Series 10. Industry insiders are particularly excited about the AI-powered capabilities that are rumoured to be featured in the new iPhone models. Apple's September events have consistently drawn global attention, and this year is expected to be no different.



Supreme Court to hear Kolkata rape-murder case involving R.G. Kar Medical College incident

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case related to the tragic murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday, September 9, 2024. The hearing, listed on the Supreme Court's cause list, will take place before a bench consisting of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud , along with justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The case, which the top court took up suo moto, has garnered national attention due to the brutal nature of the crime.

| GST to incentives: Centre working on plan to reduce ATF prices GST Council meeting on September 9

The 54th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to take place on September 9, 2024. The council will address several pivotal issues, including the future of the GST compensation cess and potential revisions to GST rates on insurance premiums. Stakeholders are closely watching to see if there will be any significant policy shifts.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO opening for subscription

Bajaj Housing Finance (BHF), India's second-largest housing finance non-banking financial company (NBFC), is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription starting September 9. The subscription window will be open until September 11. BHF's assets under management (AUM) as of Q1FY25 are ₹97,071 crore, making this one of the most anticipated IPOs in the financial sector.

Kross IPO set to launch on September 9

The Kross IPO will open for subscription from September 9 to September 11. This book-built issue will raise ₹500 crore, with ₹250 crore coming from a fresh issue of 1.04 crore shares and the remaining ₹250 crore from an offer for sale of an additional 1.04 crore shares. Investors are keenly awaiting the outcome of this IPO.

| Industry News Today Live Updates on September 9, 2024: Centre identifies more than 20 countries for space startup opportunities Aditya Ultra Steel IPO set to open on September 9

Aditya Ultra Steel is opening its IPO for subscription on September 9, with the window closing on September 11. The company has set a price band of ₹59 to ₹62 per share. Retail investors must apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares, equating to an investment of ₹1,24,000. The allotment is expected to be finalised on September 12, with the listing on NSE SME scheduled for September 16.

Tolins Tyres IPO to open on September 9

Tolins Tyres will open its IPO for subscription from September 9 to September 11, with the company aiming to raise ₹230 crore. The issue will include a fresh offering of 0.88 crore shares, amounting to ₹200 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.13 crore shares for ₹30 crore. Investors are watching this closely as the tyre industry continues to see demand growth.