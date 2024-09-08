Gunman Killed Three At West Bank-Jordan Border Crossing
JERUSALEM, Sept 9 (NNN-MA'AN) – A gunman opened fire yesterday, at the Allenby Bridge, a key crossing point between the Israeli-occupied West bank and Jordan, killing three people before being shot dead by Zionist forces, the regime's officials said.
The regime's Defence Forces described the incident, at the crossing, jointly controlled by the Israeli Regime and Jordan, as a shooting attack. Police confirmed the assailant had been shot dead.
The Israeli regime's Magen David Adom rescue service said, three men in their 50's were fatally wounded by gunfire, and their deaths were pronounced at the scene.
The regime's state-owned Kan TV reported that, early indications suggest the gunman was a Jordanian truck driver, who approached the crossing, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, from the Jordanian side and fired at border guards at close range.
The attack comes amid rising tensions, large-scale Israeli raids in the West Bank, and an 11-month-long war in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-MA'AN
