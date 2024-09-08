Scholz Urges Step Up Efforts To Achieve Peace In Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on all parties to ramp up efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.
This was reported by DW with reference to local mass media, Ukrinform saw.
"I believe this is the moment to discuss how we can achieve peace quicker than is currently the case," he told German public broadcaster ZDF.
"It's important that we make progress," he said, adding: "There will be definitely another peace conference."
Following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Scholz said both leaders agreed that Russia should be invited to take part in a second summit for peace.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered to hold second peace summit in India, if the Indian side supports the initiative.
