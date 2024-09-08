Indian Boxer Deepali Thapa Becomes First-Ever Asian Schoolgirl Champion

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Indian boxer Deepali Thapa made history by becoming the first-ever Asian Schoolgirl Champion, leading India to secure seven female titles at the Asian Championships.

In the 33kg weight category, Thapa defeated Kazakhstan's Anelya Ordabek in the semi-finals and went on to face Ukraine's Liudmyla Vasylchenko in the final. Thapa, who had both height and skill advantages, dominated the match to claim the historic medal- the first ever awarded in the ASBC Asian Schoolboys Boxing Championships to a female boxer.

In the 35kg category, Kazakhstan's Assel Jalimbekova faced India's Bhoomi in the final. Bhoomi, who displayed excellent technical skills, steadily outperformed her opponent to secure India's second title.

Nischal Sharma continued India's winning streak in the 37kg weight class, overcoming Ukraine's Maria Matsiura in a closely contested final. Sharma used smart tactics to regain control in the third round and claim India's third title.

In the 40kg final, Ukraine's Oleksandra Cherevata defeated India's Laxmi Manjunath Lamani. Despite Lamani's aggressive start, Cherevata's height advantage and stamina gave her the edge in the final round, securing Ukraine's first gold in the tournament.

India's Rakhi won the 43kg title by defeating Ukraine's Veronika Holub, using close-distance strategies and finishing the bout strong to earn India's fourth title.

In the 46kg category, Ukraine's Maria Rafalska won a highly anticipated final against Kazakhstan's Lashyn Dauletzhan. Despite Dauletzhan's height advantage and defensive skills, Rafalska's determination led her to victory.

Kazakhstan's Nuraiym Kudaybergen claimed her country's first gold in the 49kg category by defeating Ukraine's Kateryna Smolkina. Kudaybergen controlled the bout from the start with her effective jabs and solid defense.

In the 52kg final, India's Naitik showcased her stamina and skill to win against Kazakhstan's Arina Orazymbet, adding another title to India's tally.

Other notable performances included Ukraine's Anhelina Rumiantseva, who won the 55kg title, and Kazakhstan's Ailin Khodzhamberdiyeva, who triumphed in the 58kg final. Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Ospanova also claimed victory in the 61kg category by overpowering India's Diya in a dominant performance.

Kazakhstan's Madina Nurmanova won the 64kg title after a hard-fought match against Ukraine's Ksenia Kotsokhub. In the 67kg final, India's Trushana Vinayak Mohite secured a comfortable victory over Ukraine's Anna Hornostal, while Kazakhstan's Diana Nadyrbek won the 70kg title by defeating India's Manshi Malik.

The day concluded with India's Gurseerat Kaur winning the last of the 15 titles in the schoolgirls' category. The Asian Championships featured 26 nations, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, with standout performances from athletes like Chinese Taipei's Su Hsin Yu, who impressed the crowd with her skills and charisma.