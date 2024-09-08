Mehreen To Represent J&K At 33Rd National Wushu Championship
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Mehreen Jaan, a Khelo India Wushu Center Handwara trainee, has been selected to represent Jammu and Kashmir at the 33rd Senior National Wushu Championship, scheduled to take place in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The selection trials were held at the Indoor Stadium in Srinagar and were conducted by the Wushu Association of J&K.
Mehreen has the opportunity to advance to the national games if she secures a top-eight finish at the championship. She is a Khelo India National bronze medallist, All India University Silver Medallist and a three-time state champion.
“Mehreen extends her gratitude to Honourable LG J&K, YSS department, J&K Sports Council, Wushu Association of J&K Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya Awardee), Chief Coach of the Indian Wushu Team, and her coach, Aijaz Hassan, for their support and guidance. She is thankful for their contribution to her success and is eager to make them proud at the national championship,” the J&K Sports Council said in a statement.
