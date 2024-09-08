M7 Launches Public Programmes For 'Ellsworth Kelly At 100' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion, design and technology, will host a series of public programmes timed to Ellsworth Kelly at 100, which opens on October 31, 2024. Organised by Glenstone Museum (Maryland, USA), the celebrates the American artist's centennial and spans his seven-decade career. The schedule of programmes will run from August 2024 to January 2025 and will introduce MENA-region visitors to the artist's work and legacy.

The programme will cater to a variety of audiences, including emerging and established designers, the general public, schools, children and families as well as community groups. Public programmes will include workshops for kids and families, sensory-friendly workshops, engagement opportunities for adults, public lectures, school visits and teacher training, and a special collaborative programme looking at Ellsworth Kelly and Islamic design.

The programme will be delivered in collaboration with a variety of partners, including other QM entities, schools, educators and local creatives.

Those interested in participating in the workshops can register online at href="" or and follow M7's Instagram for more updates @M7 .

The full schedule of programmes follows:

September 2024

M7 Kids Workshop: Nature is the Best Teacher

For ages 8-12 years

Explore how Ellsworth Kelly featured elements of the natural world in his work. Children will tour the exhibition, then create their own abstractions from samples of nature provided at the workshop.

Creative Skills Development Program: Training of the Trainer

For adult creatives

Are you a creative who wants to share your skills with the community? Join our Train of Trainers (TOT) session to learn how to plan and facilitate engaging public workshops. Participants who complete this training will be invited to offer exhibition-related workshops at M7 in the upcoming months.

October 2024

M7 Kids Workshop: Colour Burst

For ages 6-12 years

Dive into the vibrant world of Colour Burst and investigate how Ellsworth Kelly used colour and shape in his practice. In this interactive workshop, children will visit the exhibition, then learn how to use colour and shape in their own artwork.

November 2024

M7 for Educators: Teacher Training and Toolkit Exploration

For educators

Calling all educators! Attend an exclusive training session to learn how to incorporate Ellsworth Kelly at 100 into your lessons. Toolkits will be available for various subjects including design and technology, English language, art, maths, and science.

Colour Burst Workshop for Children with Special Needs

For ages 6-14 years

Dive into the vibrant world of this sensory-friendly edition of Colour Burst, a creative workshop. Inspired by Ellsworth Kelly's bold works, this session offers a unique sensory experience where colour takes centre stage!

M7 Kids Workshop: Shapes in Space

For ages 8-12 years

Discover how Ellsworth Kelly explored the relationship between form and space. Participants will delve into Kelly's works at the exhibition and learn to build a mobile inspired by his iconic shapes and colours.

December 2024

Abstraction and Deconstruction Exploration

For ages 8-14 years

Explore how Ellsworth Kelly deconstructed and abstracted the world around him. In this workshop, children will create abstract art, fostering creative expression in everyday surroundings.

January 2025

M7 Kids Workshop: Shapes in Space

For ages 8-12 years

Discover how Ellsworth Kelly explored the relationship between form and space. Children will delve into Kelly's works at the exhibition and learn to build a mobile inspired by his iconic shapes and colours.

Colour Burst Workshop for Children with Special Needs

For ages 6-14 years

Dive into the vibrant world of this sensory-friendly edition of Colour Burst, a creative workshop. Inspired by Ellsworth Kelly's bold works, this session offers a unique sensory experience where colour takes centre stage!