German Minister Meets Jordanian Youth In Dual Vocational Training Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - German for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze has met with the first group of Jordanian youth participating in dual vocational training programmes with private sector companies in the German state of Münster.

According to a press release by the of Labour on Saturday, the meeting was organised by the German Chamber of Crafts in Münster, with representatives from the companies employing the Jordanian trainees in attendance.



The discussions focused on participants' initial impressions, experiences, and the challenges they faced in reaching Germany and beginning their training.

The initiative is supported by the German-Jordanian Centre, which facilitates labour mobility by providing consultancy services to Jordanians seeking employment in Germany. The centre offers guidance on the necessary procedures and requirements for working in the country.

The programme, which welcomed its first five Jordanian participants in Germany, is expected to receive a total of 300 Jordanians.



It is part of the Partnership for Development-Oriented Labour Migration (PAM) project, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The project is carried out in cooperation with the German Federal Association of Skilled Crafts, the Ministry of Labour, and the Vocational Training Corporation, the statement said.

Throughout Germany's three-and-a-half-year dual vocational training system, the Jordanian youth will gain hands-on experience in the skilled crafts sector.

The programme combines theoretical instruction at German vocational institutes with practical training through employment contracts in the private sector.

Participants must meet German language proficiency requirements and obtain vocational training visas. The programme focuses on three key labour sectors: renewable energy with a focus on electricity, maintenance of electric and hybrid vehicles, and the food industry, particularly bakery production.



These areas are expected to open up new job opportunities for the Jordanian trainees in Germany's skilled crafts sector.

Currently, 145 Jordanian men and women are enrolled in specialised German language courses at vocational training institutes in Jordan, preparing to take the required exams ahead of their anticipated move to Germany in early 2025, the statement added.