DPIIT Reviews 18 Road Projects Under PM Gatishakti Initiative

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 7 (KNN)

The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced on Friday that it has evaluated 18 road projects during the 78th meeting of the Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

The projects under review encompass several key corridors, including the Chennai-Mahabalipuram-Pondicherry Corridor, Bhopal-Sagar Economic Corridor, Ahmednagar-Solapur Corridor, and Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur Corridor.

According to DPIIT, these projects are expected to contribute significantly to national development by integrating various transportation modes and providing substantial socio-economic benefits to the regions involved.

The road projects span multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Bihar.

They have been designed to align with the integrated planning principles outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

The NPG's evaluation of these projects was based on several key principles of the PM GatiShakti initiative.

These include integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronised implementation.

This comprehensive review underscores the government's commitment to enhancing national infrastructure through coordinated planning and execution.

(KNN Bureau)