CARIRS Amends Nationality Status Of 10,256 Illegal Residents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Central System for the Remedy of Situations of Illegal Residents (CARIRS) announced on Saturday amending the situation of 10,256 illegal residents to their original nationalities from 2011 to August 2024.

Director of the Department of Situation Amendment at CARIRS Brigadier Mohammad Al-Wuhaib stated to KUNA that 6,054 residents's status was changed to the Saudi nationality, 1,188 to the Iraqi nationality, 868 Syrian, 131 Iranian, 53 Jordanian and 1,962 others to different nationalities.

He added that these statistics include individuals with parents or relatives with documents from different countries.

Al-Wuhaib called on people wishing to amend their situation to follow up with CARIRS at their headquarters at Sharq area. (end)

