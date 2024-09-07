UK Extends Ukrainian Soldiers Training Program To Late '25

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The UK has announced extending its training programs for Ukrainian until the end of next year.

In a statement on Saturday, the British of Defense said that the five-week program focuses on teaching newly-recruited soldiers the basics of using weapons, performing first aid, surveillance tactics and survival in harsh environment.

Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the UK had trained over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers and officers. The country also pledged to provide annual military aid worth three billion sterling (USD four billion). (end)

