ELEMENT 29 Partners With Gainesville Regional Utilities To Elevate University Of Florida's South Energy Center Project

ELEMENT 29 partners with Gainesville Regional Utilities to optimize UF's South Energy Center, integrating advanced technologies, efficiency and sustainability.

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ELEMENT 29, a leading consulting firm specializing in strategic transformations, is excited to announce a new partnership with Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) to deliver enhancements to the South Energy Center project at the University of Florida. This partnership marks a significant advancement in sustainable infrastructure for the university, providing essential services through the South Energy Center that will support the campus's energy needs for years to come.

The South Energy Center, built just off Southwest 13th Street near the UF Health Shands Cancer Hospital, is one of the Southeast's only combined heat and power (CHP) plants capable of providing 100 percent of a hospital's energy needs. The 4.3-megawatt plant is the first of its kind east of the Mississippi River. It was created through a partnership between UF Health Shands, GRU, and the City of Gainesville. Powered by natural gas, the plant uses turbine technology to capture hot exhaust and convert it into steam, which powers the hospital's heating system. Additionally, the plant provides chilled water to power the hospital's air-conditioning systems, making it an efficient, sustainable solution for critical medical infrastructure.

ELEMENT 29's role in the South Energy Center project includes design, engineering, and programming, as well as the facility's latest control systems and expansion efforts. In this upgrade, ELEMENT 29 will leverage a mix of both legacy and modern technologies to optimize communication networks and system performance. By integrating proven solutions alongside advanced, scalable systems, ELEMENT 29 ensures enhanced data access, improved asset utilization, and seamless modernization that drives efficiency and innovation for critical real-time applications. This approach reduces downtime, increases flexibility, and prepares the system for future technological advancements.

As part of the scope, ELEMENT 29 will implement advanced process control and optimization techniques to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall product quality. These improvements are especially impactful in complex industrial operations, where even small changes can lead to significant gains in output, energy savings, and waste reduction. By enhancing process stability, productivity, and environmental compliance, this project will help GRU and UF Health Shands achieve their sustainability goals and increase competitiveness.

“The South Energy Center project represents a critical step forward in sustainable energy delivery for the University of Florida, and we are honored to partner with Gainesville Regional Utilities in bringing this project to life,” said Bill Cassidy, CEO of ELEMENT 29.“Our expertise in delivering innovative, long-term solutions positions GRU to become a leader in sustainability. Together, we aim to ensure the South Energy Center meets current demands and is prepared for the future.”

The partnership with GRU involves deploying advanced technologies and practices to enhance the performance of the South Energy Center project. ELEMENT 29's involvement will ensure the project adheres to best-in-class production and distribution standards, helping GRU achieve its sustainability goals while providing uninterrupted support to the university and the UF Health Shands Cancer Hospital. The project will contribute to GRU's broader mission to reduce carbon emissions and implement forward-thinking energy solutions.

“Our partnership with GRU on this project aligns perfectly with ELEMENT 29's vision of transforming infrastructures for a sustainable future,” Cassidy added.“The South Energy Center project is a prime example of how strategic collaboration can yield powerful results for both institutions and the communities they serve.”

ELEMENT 29 will continue to support the South Energy Center project with ongoing analytics and strategic consultation, ensuring the project's long-term success and sustainability.

