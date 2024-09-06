HTD Expands Product Development To New Resources In Vietnam

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Home Trends & Design (HTD), a leading name in the furniture industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of several new furniture lines at the upcoming

High Point Furniture Market, Fall 2024 . Spearheaded by

Anna Coots, Director of Product Development , these collections reflect the brand's commitment to exceptional design, quality, and craftsmanship.

Coots, who joined the company earlier this year but draws on decades of experience in the industry, has been busy developing a variety of new designs with a focus on collections and pieces that both complement and add depth to HTD's current assortment.

"Our new introductions showcase furniture designs inspired by a variety of eras and experiences, offering a fresh layer of materials, color, and textures that enhance our core collections and the evolving aesthetic of our customers," said Coots. "I'm incredibly proud of our team's work and excited for this upcoming launch."

The new collections, set to debut at

High Point Market , include dining, living, and bedroom furniture, striking a harmonious balance between vintage and modern design while underscoring HTD's commitment to sustainability. Visitors to the

High Point Furniture Market

are invited to visit HTD's showroom at

118 N. Wrenn St. , where they can experience these new designs firsthand.

In addition to participating in the

High Point Market , the company will also be showing at

Premarket . Buyers interested in viewing the collections can reach the company via email at

[email protected]

or by phone at

512-804-5450 .

Home Trends & Design (HTD) is a premier furniture manufacturer and wholesaler based in Austin, Texas. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation, HTD offers a wide range of furniture that caters to the modern home. From its inception, HTD has been dedicated to creating furniture that combines timeless design with the needs of contemporary living. For more information, visit

.

