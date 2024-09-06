Advisor Credit Exchange Recognized As A Technology Leader In The Lending Industry At The Wealthmanagement Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Credit Exchange, LLC (ACE), operates a fintech dedicated to simplifying lending and cash management for advisors and their clients, announced that it has been honored with a prestigious "Wealthies" Award in the Provider category for Securities-backed Lending.

ACE's platform was selected for its outstanding contributions to the securities-backed lending sector, distinguishing itself among a competitive field of leaders. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing wealth management platforms, providing financial advisors with access to a comprehensive suite of lending and cash management solutions offered by third-party institutions. These offerings include securities-backed lending, cash management, residential real estate lending, commercial lending, personal "signature" lending, and luxury asset financing.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition from WealthManagement," said JP Connellan, CEO of Advisor Credit Exchange. "Our mission to simplify banking and lending is driven by a deep understanding of the challenges faced by financial advisors and their clients. This award underscores our commitment to making the complex world of finance more accessible and efficient."

The ACE platform offers financial advisors access to an extensive product suite, providing flexibility and choice in lenders and solutions. It enables financial advisors to have a comprehensive view of a client's financial state in one place and streamlines the lending process, including pre-screening, for their entire book of business.

Melanie Warner, COO and Head of Sales at Advisor Credit Exchange, added, "This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and the strength of our strategic relationships. It represents a significant milestone for ACE and highlights the value the platform brings to financial advisors. We remain committed to enhancing access to solutions and delivering tools that simplify and optimize operations for financial advisors, with the goal of achieving the best possible outcomes for their clients."

The WealthManagement Awards, referred to as the "Wealthies", are widely regarded as one of the most significant accolades in the financial services industry, celebrating the achievements of firms that are setting new standards in technology and service. View the full list of winners here: .

About Advisor Credit Exchange

Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) simplifies lending and banking by offering access to a selection of lending partners, products, and cash management solutions through one platform. We offer advisors and enterprises our support and expertise, so they can better meet client's cash and credit needs while broadening their service offerings to grow their business.

