Bitcoin Pressured By Risk-Off Mood
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The pressure on risk assets continues, pushing the crypto market capitalisation back below the bi milestone of $2 trillion. This level acted as resistance in early February and support since May, except for a brief dip in early August. The horizontal correction pattern risks turning into a downtrend if the market breaks below the August pivot point near $1.85 trillion.
MENAFN06092024000156011031ID1108645575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.