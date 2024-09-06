Bitcoin Pressured By Risk-Off Mood

Market Picture

The pressure on risk assets continues, pushing the capitalisation back below the bi milestone of $2 trillion. This level acted as resistance in early February and support since May, except for a brief dip in early August. The horizontal correction pattern risks turning into a downtrend if the market breaks below the August pivot point near $1.85 trillion.

Bitcoin was under pressure for most of Thursday but made attempts to push back from the $56,000 level. However, on Friday, momentum selling at the start of the active European session pushed the price down to a low of $55.25K and then stabilised below $56K.

Despite the dollar's weakness, the financial markets are still in an anxious and expectant mood, which is not helping Bitcoin as much as it is helping gold. A key technical support level for the BTCUSD remains just above $54K, but slippage in the event of a volatility spike could see the price briefly drop below $53K.