EBC Launches TEFL Certification Course With Trinity Certtesol Accreditation And Optional One-Year Programme In Spain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EBC Trinity CertTESOL x Road2Spain

EBC Trinity CertTESOL

move to Spain

ALCOBENDAS, MADRID , SPAIN, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EBC is proud to announce its enhanced 200-hour Trinity CertTESOL accredited certification course, offering dual certification in TESOL and TEFL. This English teaching course not only provides future teachers with the qualifications needed to excel in both online and in-person classroom environments, but it also offers the option to upgrade to a one-year Spanish language programme with a student visa. With a student visa, participants can live and study in top Spanish cities like Madrid, Barcelona, San Sebastián, Valencia, or Málaga, while working up to 30 hours a week with their official TEFL certification.The online EBC Trinity CertTESOL course is designed to equip aspiring teachers with in-demand skills, ensuring they are prepared to handle both traditional and virtual learning environments. With the TEFL industry being competitive, this makes EBC graduates a cut above the rest. Dual certification means greater job prospects globally.The course is intensive, convenient, and versatile, as it is suitable for both practising teachers and people with no previous teaching experience. Below are several advantages of getting TEFL certified with EBC:Online and Accessible: The course is delivered entirely online, allowing participants to earn their dual certification from anywhere in the world. The course includes live online workshops, teaching practice sessions, and mentoring, ensuring that students receive the same high-quality training as in-person programmes.Comprehensive Curriculum: With 200 hours of in-depth study, the course covers all essential aspects of teaching English to speakers of other languages, including lesson planning, classroom management, student engagement, and integrating technology into the classroom. The training prepares participants for the realities of teaching in both physical classrooms and online learning environments, where demand is rapidly growing.Trinity CertTESOL Accreditation: The programme is accredited by Trinity College London, a highly respected qualification recognized by employers worldwide. Graduates from this programme gain an edge in the competitive TEFL market, joining the ranks of those certified by other prestigious programmes like CELTA and DELTA.Dual Certification in TESOL and TEFL: Participants receive a dual TESOL and TEFL certification, broadening their teaching credentials and job opportunities. This makes graduates eligible for a wider range of teaching positions, from teaching English abroad to working remotely for online language schools.Lifetime Worldwide Job Placement Programme: EBC offers lifetime job placement support, connecting graduates with schools, language institutes, and other organisations across the globe. This commitment to employability ensures that graduates are supported in finding teaching positions all over the world.Optional Spanish Integration: Graduates have the opportunity to upgrade their experience with the EBC Road2Spain programme, which includes a one-year Spanish language course and a student visa that allows them to live, study, and work in Spain. This integration offers not only a language-learning experience but also a cultural immersion, making participants more competitive in bilingual job markets.The optional upgrade to the EBC Road2Spain programme includes not only a student visa but also a one-year Spanish course, providing a unique cultural immersion experience while boosting participants' marketability in bilingual or Spanish-speaking educational contexts. EBC's Trinity CertTESOL accreditation meets rigorous standards, aligning with highly regarded programmes like CELTA and DELTA, making it a top-tier option for those seeking internationally recognised qualifications.People who opt to take the Road2Spain programme can use their newly earned Trinity CertTESOL to teach English in Spain. Although they will be in the country under a Spanish language programme, anyone with a Spanish student visa is allowed to work up to 30 hours a week, as long as their workload does not interfere with their class schedule.The EBC Road2Spain programme is a unique opportunity for participants to fully immerse themselves in the Spanish language and culture, all while gaining valuable work experience. This programme is especially attractive for those looking to not only teach English but also become proficient in Spanish, which can open doors to teaching opportunities in bilingual schools, international institutions, and corporate settings where multilingual skills are in high demand.Participants in the Road2Spain programme will have the option to live in one of Spain's top cities-Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Málaga, or San Sebastián-each offering a distinct cultural experience. Whether it's the vibrant city life of Madrid, the coastal charm of Málaga, or the culinary delights of San Sebastián, students will be able to experience Spain's rich history, art, and lifestyle firsthand. Easy access to travel in Spain and around other EU countries also makes the programme appealing to travel lovers.EBC's Road2Spain programme combines practical teaching experience, Spanish language learning, and cultural immersion, giving graduates the tools they need to excel in today's global education market. By participating in this programme, graduates not only gain TEFL certification but also position themselves as global educators with the linguistic and cultural competencies to succeed anywhere in the world.Graduates of the programme can expect a well-rounded education that prepares them for the challenges of teaching and living abroad, making it a truly holistic and transformative experience.For those interested in pursuing this path, the EBC Road2Spain programme (Trinity CertTESOL + Spanish language programme) provides a comprehensive, immersive, and globally recognized pathway to a rewarding career in English language teaching.To enrol in the EBC Dual TESOL and TEFL Certification Programme and/or the Road2Spain programme (Spanish + Trinity CertTESOL) visit their website. Those interested in taking the programme can also schedule a free one-on-one call with EBC .

Tita Ashton

EBC

+34 915 55 39 75

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Road2Spain: Alycia's CertTESOL experience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.