Brandon Heath Releases Full-Length Album, The Ache

- Brandon HeathNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Five-time GRAMMY®-nominated, eight-time GMA Dove Award recipient and Platinum®-selling / songwriter Brandon Heath releases his ninth studio record and second LP with Centricity Music, The Ache. Available at streaming and digital outlets everywhere via , the album holds the tension of loss and longing, sharing the intrinsic ache experienced this side of heaven while pointing listeners to the things that matter most to Heath - family, faith, community and his ultimate belief that there is life after death.While The Ache was inspired by hard moments, the album's 11 originals, all co-written by Heath, were also influenced by the life growing all around him, even in the midst of sadness.“Every record I release is a snapshot of the season I'm in, and I thought this was going to be a record about mourning,” Heath admits after watching his mom live out her final days.“But I've learned that two things can exist at the same time. You can talk about heavy things with a joyful spirit, and I have totally embraced the paradox in this season. I knew there was going to be sadness, but I also knew there was going to be joy because I knew where my mom was going.”The Ache features the steady acoustic-pop single at radio now,“Gospel Truth,” which sums up how Heath reconciles the heartbreaking realities of this life with what he knows to be true of God.“It's one of my favorite songs I've written in a long time,” he confesses of the track that reads like a personal mantra and is featured by The Recording Academy .“It just fits me so well, and it tells the story of who I am and what's important to me.”The album's lead radio hit,“He Does (Oh By the Way) ,” is a cleverly penned, choir-assisted, celebratory reminder about God's role as a consistent provider and faithful friend. Heath co-wrote the song with Kyle Williams (We Are Messengers, TobyMac), who produced the majority of The Ache along with songs produced by Micah Kuiper (Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson), Cason Cooley (NEEDTOBREATHE, Ellie Holcomb) and Andrew Bergthold (We The Kingdom).While careful to avoid an overarching tone of melancholy that reflected his inner turmoil, The Ache doesn't shy away from the heartache he was experiencing in real time either. After The Covenant School shooting, where Brandon's oldest daughter was already enrolled for this year, Brandon wrote“Scars” to honor his longtime friend, the school's chaplain Matthew Sullivan.“I feel like in my grief, God showed up and gave me medicine to disseminate immediately to my friends,” shares Heath.“That song reminded me of our responsibility as artists: to say the things we don't know how to say, put it to music, and then get it out to the masses as soon as possible and let it do its healing work.”The Ache also features the bittersweet“The Other Side of the End” and the poignant, heaven-forward“Can We Go Home Now?” while the simplicity of his daughters' innocent nighttime prayers shaped“Thank You. Need You. Love You.”Perhaps the intrinsic ache we all experience this side of heaven points us to the things that matter most.“It feels like a thing that God put in us. It's this ability to feel connected to people,” remarks Heath, adding,“This has been my season of sorrow, but it helps me to engage with it just by writing about it. That's what music has always done for me.”The complete The Ache track listing follows:01) The Ache02) He Does (Oh By the Way)03) Thank You. Need You. Love You.04) Gospel Truth05) Scars06) Highly Favored (feat. Ryan Ellis)07) Can We Go Home Now08) How To Apologize09) Lucky10) Neverland11) The Other Side of the EndTaking the new music, hit songs and fan favorites on the road, Heath performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage last month and launches his headline,“God Is Good” acoustic tour Oct. 11. The Children International-sponsored tour features special guest Jesse Labelle and is being brought to select cities by ShowOps Presents.For all the latest Brandon Heath music, tour and more news, go to:Spotify:Apple Music:Facebook:Instagram:YouTube:Twitter:About Brandon Heath:No stranger to success, the Nashville native unveiled his major label debut in 2006 swiftly amassing fans with his introspective vulnerability. Along with GRAMMY and Dove nods, Heath has garnered an American Music Award nomination, an Emmy Award and six No. 1 songs, including four Billboard Christian AC No. 1 singles to his credit:“See Me Through It,”“I'm Not Who I Was,”“Your Love” and the RIAA Platinum®-certified“Give Me Your Eyes.” Along with headline tours and his popular Brandon's Backyard concert series, Heath has been recognized as a top lyricist in his field earning numerous songwriting accolades, including being named BMI's Songwriter of the Year. He has also received coverage in major outlets like People, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, CBS Evening News and as a presenter on the 54th Annual GRAMMY® Awards.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Patrick Mayberry, Rachel Purcell and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit .# # #ATTN Media: For Brandon Heath photos and more press materials, go to: .

