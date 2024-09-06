عربي


Azerbaijan Explores Public-Private Partnerships With IFC

9/6/2024 5:18:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has discussed public-private partnerships and potential collaborative projects with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy, these discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister Samad Bashirli and IFC's Regional Director for Europe, Ines Rocha.

The meeting highlighted that Azerbaijan's economic reforms are backed by international financial institutions, including the IFC. The expansion of cooperation with the IFC and the Promotion of innovative practices in Azerbaijan were emphasized as significant. Discussions also covered the country's socio-economic development priorities, its favorable business environment, and the opportunities available to investors.

It was noted that major projects involving Azerbaijan play a crucial role in promoting sustainable development across the region. There are considerable opportunities for implementing public-private sector partnership projects within the country.

The parties also talked about the upcoming 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), collaboration on a drinking water production project through seawater desalination, and other potential projects which IFC could participate.

AzerNews

