Azerbaijan Explores Public-Private Partnerships With IFC
Azerbaijan has discussed public-private partnerships and
potential collaborative projects with the International Finance
Corporation (IFC), Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy, these discussions took
place during a meeting between Deputy Minister Samad Bashirli and
IFC's Regional Director for Europe, Ines Rocha.
The meeting highlighted that Azerbaijan's economic reforms are
backed by international financial institutions, including the IFC.
The expansion of cooperation with the IFC and the Promotion of
innovative practices in Azerbaijan were emphasized as significant.
Discussions also covered the country's socio-economic development
priorities, its favorable business environment, and the
opportunities available to investors.
It was noted that major projects involving Azerbaijan play a
crucial role in promoting sustainable development across the
region. There are considerable opportunities for implementing
public-private sector partnership projects within the country.
The parties also talked about the upcoming 29th Session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29), collaboration on a drinking water production
project through seawater desalination, and other potential projects
which IFC could participate.
